EU chief berates Ankara

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Thursday condemned Turkey’s provocative actions, expressing solidarity with Greece, noting that Ankara’s stance is a source of concern and a clear violation of international law.

He added that the European Commission has expressed its willingness to work with Turkey to strengthen cooperation in a gradual, proportionate manner in various areas of common interest, provided that Turkey refrains from further provocations or unilateral actions in violation of international law.

The European Union, he said, will continue to demand that Turkey cease all threats and actions that harm good-neighborly relations and to respect the sovereignty of all EU member-states over their territorial waters and airspace.

 

