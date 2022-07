A moderate earthquake rattled the Halkidiki peninsula in northern Greece on Monday, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake had a preliminary magnitude 3.6 and was centered 36 km south-southwest of Paliouri in southwest Kassandra. The depth was 13.6 km. It occurred at about 9 a.m.

Tremors of magnitude 4 can cause moderate damage. Magnitude 5 earthquakes are 10 times more powerful.