Moderate tremor hits Iraklio, no damages reported

An earthquake of a preliminary magnitude of 3.9 struck near the town of Iralkio, Crete, on Saturday afternoon, the country’s Geodynamic Institute said. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) registered the tremor at 4.1.

The quake, recorded shortly after noon, was at a depth of just five kilometres, the Geodynamic Institute said, while the epicentre was located two kilometres east of Arkalochori, a small village that was hit by a 5.8-magnitude tremor in September 2021, killing one person and destroying several old buildings.

The same area has since been the epicentre of numerous moderate quakes.