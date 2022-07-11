NEWS

More than 100,000 Israeli tourists visited Greece in June

At least 100,000 Israeli tourists visited Greece in June, the Israeli embassy in Athens said on Monday.

In a Facebook post, the embassy highlighted the fact that due to the high demand, the number of flights from Israel to Greece are constantly increasing.

It said there were four daily flights to Athens and Rhodes, 1 daily flight to Iraklio, three weekly flights to Corfu, Thessaloniki and Hania, two weekly flights to Zakynthos, Karpathos, Mykonos and Kos, and one flight per week to Preveza, Lefkada and Kalamata.

The high incoming tourist levels pointed to “a warm summer in the friendship between our two countries,” the embassy claimed. [AMNA]

Tourism Israel

