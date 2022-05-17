NEWS

Greek PM holds talks with AIPAC leadership

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, currently on an official visit to the United States, has met with the leadership of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the largest US pro-Israel lobby.

A message posted on the AIPAC Twitter acount said the two sides discussed “the strategic ties between the United States, Greece and Israel.”

“This trilateral partnership advances our shared interests,” it said.

No more details were immediately available about the talks.

Israel US Politics
