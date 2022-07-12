German envoy: Any questioning of Greece’s territorial integrity is ‘unacceptable’

Germany’s Ambassador to Greece, Ernst Reichel, reiterated on Tuesday that any questioning of Greece’s territorial integrity and sovereignty by Turkey “is unacceptable.”

The statement came after Devlet Bahceli, junior coalition partner in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, showed a photo at the weekend holding a map depicting large Greek islands, including Crete, as Turkish.

“The German position is clear: Any questioning of Greece’s territorial integrity and sovereignty is unacceptable,” the envoy said retweeting a comment by Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who requested a clarification on the matter from Erdogan.

“Take a good look at this map. Crete, Rhodes, Lesvos, Chios, Samos all consumed by Turkey. Α fever dream of extremists or Turkey’s official policy? Another provocation or the true goal? President Erdogan must make his position clear on his junior coalition partner’s latest antics,” said Mitsotakis asked a tweet in English.