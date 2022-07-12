NEWS

German envoy: Any questioning of Greece’s territorial integrity is ‘unacceptable’

German envoy: Any questioning of Greece’s territorial integrity is ‘unacceptable’

Germany’s Ambassador to Greece, Ernst Reichel, reiterated on Tuesday that any questioning of Greece’s territorial integrity and sovereignty by Turkey “is unacceptable.”

The statement came after Devlet Bahceli, junior coalition partner in Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, showed a photo at the weekend holding a map depicting large Greek islands, including Crete, as Turkish. 

“The German position is clear: Any questioning of Greece’s territorial integrity and sovereignty is unacceptable,” the envoy said retweeting a comment by Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who requested a clarification on the matter from Erdogan.

“Take a good look at this map. Crete, Rhodes, Lesvos, Chios, Samos all consumed by Turkey. Α fever dream of extremists or Turkey’s official policy? Another provocation or the true goal? President Erdogan must make his position clear on his junior coalition partner’s latest antics,” said Mitsotakis asked a tweet in English.

Germany Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Germany, Turkey summon each other’s envoys amid row over Kavala jailing
NEWS

Germany, Turkey summon each other’s envoys amid row over Kavala jailing

German foreign minister postpones Athens visit due to Covid
NEWS

German foreign minister postpones Athens visit due to Covid

PM: Erdogan must make position clear
NEWS

PM: Erdogan must make position clear

Sakellaropoulou postpones visit to Vienna
NEWS

Sakellaropoulou postpones visit to Vienna

EU, US urge North Macedonia to move forward on EU bid
NEWS

EU, US urge North Macedonia to move forward on EU bid

Greece expresses shock at death of Shinzo Abe
NEWS

Greece expresses shock at death of Shinzo Abe