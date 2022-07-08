NEWS

Greece expresses shock at death of Shinzo Abe

[Kyodo/via Reuters]

Greece’s Foreign Ministry expressed its shock and sadness at the death of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe who was killed on Friday after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan.

“Profoundly saddened and shocked by the tragic death of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe, one of Japan’s most influential political figures and a great statesman,” the ministry said in a tweet.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and our deepest sympathies to the people and government of Japan at this time of sorrow.”

According to an AP report, Abe, 67, was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was later pronounced dead.

Death Diplomacy

