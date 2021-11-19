us-embassy-announces-second-year-of-stem-stars-greece

The United States Embassy in Athens, in co-operation with non-profit organization SciCo, announced this week the second year of STEM Stars Greece. Its goal is to support, highlight, and reward high-school students who are interested in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Participating students will have the opportunity to develop research, dive into specific STEM topics, present their findings, and communicate and network not only with fellow students who share common interests but with scientists and STEM professionals.

The top contenders from this event will represent Greece at the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), the largest international science competition. Last year, two teams represented Greece with great success, winning several awards including the Ricoh Sustainable Development award.

Participation in the competition is free for students aged 14-18. The students or teams can submit their chosen STEM research or project by February 28, with the qualifying students being announced on March 22. The national finals will take place in April 2022 as part of the wider Athens Science Festival.

The STEM Stars is one of many programs run by the US Embassy to strengthen the ties between the people of Greece and the people of the US, a key pillar of US-Greek Strategic Dialogue.

Fore more information and the terms of participation, visit https://stemstarsgreece.athens-science-festival.gr