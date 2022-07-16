Tourism is likely to see record year, hotelier says

A bather sits under sun umbrella at Faliraki beach, a popular holiday resort on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Sunday. Greece is hoping to recover annual tourism revenue from the 2019 record year after the pandemic had a severe impact on the country's vital tourism industry. [AP]

Greek tourism is likely to see a record year, outmatching that of 2019 in terms of arrivals and revenue, a leading hotelier has said.

“Taking into account the picture at popular destinations in Greece, it seems that this will happen. Of course, we have to wait until August to see the evolution of October and September,” Grigoris Tasios, president of the Hellenic Hoteliers Federation, told the official Athens Macedonian News Agency.

He said occupancy in “sun and sea” model tourism units was at 80% up to September, with many units fully booked out.

On the other hand, some mainland destinations, like the Peloponnese, Magnesia and Delphi, occupancy rates are low and are waiting on the internal tourism market to move. [AMNA]