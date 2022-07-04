NEWS

Recent Covid spike particularly evident in young people and tourist areas, experts say

[Intime News]

The increase in new Covid-19 infections in the last three weeks is particularly evident in the 18-24 age group and in tourist areas, public health experts said on Monday.

In an emergency briefing, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) noted the case rate remains stable for other age groups.

As in Europe, Omicron remains the dominant coronavirus variant in Greece appears to account for more than half of cases. Its sub-variants BA4 and BA5 are also common. [AMNA]

Coronavirus Tourism

