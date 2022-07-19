NEWS PANAGIOTOPOULOS IN THE US

US Secretary of Defense says will contact Turkish counterpart over Aegean tensions

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, right, stands with Greek Minister of Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos during an arrival ceremony at the Pentagon, Monday, in Washington. [AP]

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin met with Greek Minister of Defense Nikos Panagiotopoulos on Monday at the Pentagon to discuss the growing defense partnership between Washington and Athens and the close cooperation between the two NATO allies on basing, defense modernization and collective defense – particularly amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. During the meeting, Austin said he will contact his Turkish counterpart to discuss tensions in the Aegean. 

“The Secretary specifically thanked Minister Panagiotopoulos for Greece’s substantial support to Ukraine to defend itself from Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion,” acting Pentagon press secretary Todd Breasseale said in a statement to the press.
 
“Secretary Austin shared appreciation for Greece hosting US forces at Souda Bay as well as the recent expansion of our activities there and other locations in Greece. Secretary Austin also thanked Greece for the use of the Port of Alexandropouli which has been instrumental in moving US forces and equipment to and through NATO’s Eastern Flank,” Breasseale said.
 
The two also discussed the need to reduce tensions with Turkey in the Aegean “through constructive dialogue.” Austin noted he would be speaking by phone with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar in the coming days. He urged that both sides explore “pragmatic solutions to long-standing disputes.”  
 
Austin furthermore thanked Greece for consistently exceeding its NATO defense spending and modernization commitments, which will enhance interoperability between the two militaries.

Cookies with flags on them are seen on the table during a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Greek Minister of Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos at the Pentagon, Monday, in Washington. [AP]

 

US Defense Diplomacy

