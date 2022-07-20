NEWS

PM says ‘cannot rule anything out’ on cause of Penteli fire

[AMNA]

No possibilities have been ruled out regarding the cause of the large wildfire that scorched Mount Penteli for two days until it was largely contained on Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after a meeting with Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides.

“We cannot rule anything out at the moment, but we’ll have more information when the Fire Brigade’s investigation is completed. Certainly for Penteli, the case of arson is not ruled out,” he told journalists.

“I believe that all authorities did their best with a very quick and timely presence, with great mobilization of the state apparatus, and above all with a much better coordination compared to what we had seen in the past,” he added.

Fire

