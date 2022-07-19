NEWS

Three more settlements evacuated as Penteli fire threatens houses

Firefighters leave the area as fire burns near a house in Penteli, on Tuesday. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

The residents of three more settlements on Mount Penteli, north of Athens, were told to evacuate as a large wildfire that broke out in the semi-mountainous area on Tuesday afternoon approached houses.

The emergency 112 alert was issued to the residents of Anthousa, advising them to move towards Gerakas, and Dioni and Dasamari, who were told to choose Pallini.

Earlier, a similar alert was sent to the residents of Daou Penteli, while people in Penteli, Nea Penteli, Drafi, Dioni and Kallitechnioupoli received a text alert by the emergency number 112, warning them to be on standby for any further instructions by the civil protection and the fire brigade.

The blaze, burning through low vegetation, quickly split in two fronts, one moving towards the mountain and a second heading towards the settlements of Drafi and Nea Penteli. 

