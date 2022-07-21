NEWS

No active fire front in Penteli, Megara, Salamina

[Intime News]

As the day dawned on Thursday, the Fire Service said there were no active fronts in the main three wildfires that broke out on Mount Penteli, north of Athens, Megara in west Attica and the island of Salamina, but water bombers have been deployed to prevent any flare-ups.

Authorities will continue to be on alert in several areas on Thursday as winds are expected to pick up again. Five aircraft will operate in Megara, and two in Penteli.

At the same time, engineers from the Infrastructure Ministry will continue inspections for the second day today in residences, businesses and public buildings affected by the wildfires in Penteli, Pallini, Gerakas and Anthousa.

