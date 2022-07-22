NEWS

More hot days lie ahead

[AP]

The meteorological service at the National Observatory of Athens, Meteo.gr, expects temperatures to rise above usual levels for a sustained period of time.

In a bulletin on Thursday, Meteo said that the relatively cool air masses which had prevailed over eastern Europe and spared it the heatwaves of western parts are gradually giving way to warmer ones. Their temperature will be up to around 10 degrees Celsius above the norm for the season.

The new wave of heat began on Thursday and although such forecasts can vary, the above-average temperatures are expected to persist at least until the end of the month.

Weather

