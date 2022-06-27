Stronger Aegean winds forecast for this summer

A summer with enhanced meltemia winds in the Aegean is forecast, lowering the temperatures in areas where they blow but increasing the risk of fires if conditions are hot and dry.

“This year’s forecasts point to trends of increased meltemia in the Aegean. The strongest meltemia will lower the temperatures in the affected areas and will be a source of relief for the people on the Aegean islands and in areas of eastern Greece,” said Kostas Lagouvardos, director of research at the Athens Observatory.

“On the other hand, the risk of fires increases if there are conditions of heat and drought. Also, the strong meltemia in the east interact with the weather in western Greece, contributing to increased temperatures there,” he added.

He said seasonal forecasts record trends and don’t have the accuracy of immediate forecasts, adding that climate models predict the strengthening of the meltemia due to climate change.