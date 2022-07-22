Migrant trafficking gang dismantled
An international criminal organization trafficking undocumented migrants was dismantled by the Financial Police Directorate.
In raids in various parts of Attica on Wednesday, police arrested nine foreign nationals suspected of being members of the gang and three migrants.
Police said on Thursday that the organization systematically transported migrants into Greece illegally, placing them in apartments in the center of Athens and then forwarding them, for a fee, to other European destinations.