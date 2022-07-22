NEWS

Migrant trafficking gang dismantled

Migrant trafficking gang dismantled

An international criminal organization trafficking undocumented migrants was dismantled by the Financial Police Directorate.

In raids in various parts of Attica on Wednesday, police arrested nine foreign nationals suspected of being members of the gang and three migrants.

Police said on Thursday that the organization systematically transported migrants into Greece illegally, placing them in apartments in the center of Athens and then forwarding them, for a fee, to other European destinations.

Migration Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Human rights court convicts Greece over deadly migrant boat sinking
NEWS

Human rights court convicts Greece over deadly migrant boat sinking

Police arrest 130 suspected human traffickers in European crackdown
NEWS

Police arrest 130 suspected human traffickers in European crackdown

Six migrants arrested over Delos shipwreck
NEWS

Six migrants arrested over Delos shipwreck

Greek Ombudsman reveals 308 cases of abuse by security forces in 2021
NEWS

Greek Ombudsman reveals 308 cases of abuse by security forces in 2021

Court affirms convictions of Afghani youths for Moria fire, reduces sentences
NEWS

Court affirms convictions of Afghani youths for Moria fire, reduces sentences

Two killed as Greek police chase stolen car carrying migrants
NEWS

Two killed as Greek police chase stolen car carrying migrants