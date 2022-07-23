Panagiotopoulos: Greece ‘will not be threatened’

Referring to Greece’s deterrent capabilities, Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos reiterated that it is no threat to anyone but that it will also defend itself if required.

“Greece does not threaten and will not be threatened,” he said, addressing a conference of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) in Orlando, Florida, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of its founding on Thursday.

Panagiotopoulos noted Turkey’s provocative and illegal actions in violation of international law and underlined its destabilizing role in the Eastern Mediterranean and beyond.

He also stressed that Greek-US relations are at an extremely high level, and the strategic defense relationship of the two countries contributes substantially to the security and stability of the region. He highlighted in particular the key role of the port of Alexandroupoli, in the framework of the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement. Also speaking at the conference were Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, congressman Gus Bilirakis and AHEPA Supreme President Jimmy Kokotas.

Panagiotpoulos also highlighted the importance of the organization’s work in promoting national issues, stressing that the Greek diaspora provides an important service to Greece in addressing threats and challenges.