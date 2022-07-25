Fresh evacuation orders issued for two villages on Lesvos

Fresh evacuation orders were issued on Monday for the residents of Visa and Stavros on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos as western winds threatened anew the two villages.

The residents were asked to evacuate toward the beach resort of Vatera which was ravaged by the fire on Saturday.

Mytilene Mayor Stratis Kytelis said that four water-dropping aircraft were operating on Monday, before issuing a call for reinforcements.

He said that the fire has burned an estimated 2,000 hectares of land since Saturday.