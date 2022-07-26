NEWS

Court rejects Golden Dawn leader’s request to extend appeal trial

A court in Athens on Tuesday rejected a request by Golden Dawn leader Nikos Michaloliakos to delay the appeal trial against the landmark October 2020 verdict that found the leadership of the neo-Nazi party guilty of running a criminal organization, among other serious crimes.

Upholding the recommendation of the prosecutor, the five-member criminal appeals court dismissed the motion by his lawyer, who claims that Michaloliakos, who has been convicted to 13 years in prison, is suffering from the effects of a very serious case of Covid-19 that has affected his physical and mental faculties. 

The lawyer had requested a delay of three to four months.

Either way, the appeal trial, which entered its third day on Tuesday after starting in mid-June, has been postponed until September 28.

GD Trial

