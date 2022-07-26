NEWS

Athens Flying Week to be held on Sept. 17-18

The Athens Flying Week air show will celebrate is 10th anniversary on September 17-18 this year at the Tanagra air base.

It is the largest air show in Greece, which includes participants from Greece and abroad.

The Greek and French Rafale aircraft are expected to be the biggest attraction as the spectators will have the opportunity to witness at close hand the Hellenic Air Force’s new, ultra-modern aircraft taking off from Tanagra and flying in the Greek sky.

Other stand-out participations will be the aircraft featured in film Top Gun, the F-18 Hornet fighter jet that is known for its power and manoeuvrability.

The air show will also feature the F-15 Strike Eagle of the Royal Airforce of Saudi Arabia, and the Jordanian national aerobatics show team, the Royal Jordanian Falcons.

[ΑΜΝΑ]

Defense

