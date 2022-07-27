NEWS

Turkish coast guard vessel harasses Greek patrol boat in Greek waters

A Turkish coast guard vessel carried out dangerous manoeuvres around a Greek patrol boat in Greek territorial waters near Leros island, the Shipping and Island Policy Ministry said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday off Farmakonisi, northeast of Leros in the eastern Aegean, when the Turkish boat harassed a Greek Port Authority and Coast Guard patrol boat from Leros.

According to a ministry statement, the Greek vessel had been sent to identify a target in the wider sea region as a Turkish vessel had entered Greek territorial waters and did not respond to VHF call attempts.

There were no injuries or damage to either patrol boat, said the ministry, which released a video of the incident. [AMNA]

