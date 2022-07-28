Confirmed monkeypox cases rise to 32

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) on Thursday reported that the total number of confirmed monkeypox cases in the country has risen to 32 from 20 a week earlier.

All of the cases concern men, whose average age is 38 years old, and they have all recovered or are recovering well. Twelve of the 32 men reported having traveled abroad during the virus’ crucial incubation period, EODY said in its weekly report.

The virus, which is similar to smallpox and causes skin rashes and flu-like symptoms, has been on the rise in Europe since May 2022, with European health authorities reporting 13,043 cases in 37 countries by July 26.