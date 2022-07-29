NEWS

Dendias to meet new French counterpart in Paris on Friday

[AP]

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to Paris on Friday afternoon to meet with his new French counterpart Catherine Colonna.

The two ministers are expected to discuss the strategic relationship between the two countries, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and developments in the Western Balkans, Libya and the Sahel Region of West Africa.

Dendias and Colonna will make joint statements to the press around 8.30 p.m. (Greek time).

Earlier on Friday, Dendias will meet with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Athens at 11.15 am. A joint press briefing will follow at 12.45 a.m. [AMNA]

Diplomacy

