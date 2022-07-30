NEWS

Police officer arrested for seducing minor

Police officer arrested for seducing minor

A 53-year-old police officer was arrested Friday for committing sexual acts against a 14-year-old girl and attempting to attracting other minors for sexual reasons.

According to the police, a criminal complaint was filed by a teen and her parents, according to which the officer, taking advantage of his side job as a volleyball coach in an island club, committed repeated sexual acts with the minor, at least since January. At the same time, since May, he used a profile he created in a social media platform to lure minors into pornography.

As part of the investigation, officers seized mobile phones, computers, video cameras, a tablet and digital storage devices from the suspect’s home.

The police officer was led before a prosecutor.

Crime

