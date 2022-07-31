Warning of wildfire danger for several localities Monday

The Civil Protection ministry has issued a warning of very high (Category 4) likelihood of wildfires in six regional units Monday.

The regional units are either in the north (Chalkidiki, Thessaloniki), or in the Aegean (Chios, Icaria, Samos, all close to the Turkish coast, and the Sporades Islands, off the coast of central Greece).

What makes the above regions especially vulnerable Monday is a combination of factors: heat, dryness and high winds.