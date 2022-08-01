NEWS

Fire service official arrested over child pornography 

A Greek Fire Service official on the island of Skiathos was arrested on Sunday after police found child pornography on electronic devices.

The 39-year-old officer, deputy commander of the Skiathos Airport Fire Station, was reported to the police by his partner who found pictures of her 10-year-old daughter on his phone, state-run broadcaster ERT3 reported Monday.

Officers who raided his home found in his possession and on his phone photographs of minors, including one of a girl believed to be around eight years old. In a press release, police said it seized computers, two mobile phones and a digital storage device.

The suspect was living with a divorced mother of two girls aged 10 and 12. The woman told police that her younger daughter told her a few days ago that the 39-year-old had made her sleep in his bed while she was away. Early Sunday morning, he returned home intoxicated and she found in his mobile phone photos of her daughter that were focused on her genitals. The next day she went to the police. 

The suspect has been suspended from the Fire Service.

