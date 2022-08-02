NEWS

Teenage girl murdered in western Athens

Teenage girl murdered in western Athens

Police investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl in Athens on Monday night believe the teenager was murdered, possibly by someone in her close circle.

According to a police announcement, the unnamed 17-year-old was found dead by her mother and sister when they returned to the family home in the western Athens suburb of Peristeri shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday night.

Her body reportedly bore signs of violence, with strangulation being thought a likely cause of death, pending confirmation from a coroner.

State broadcaster ERT said that investigators have questioned a couple that was close to the girl and are also looking for her boyfriend for questioning.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Murders of two women in one day shock nation
NEWS

Murders of two women in one day shock nation

Spyware case is potentially explosive
NEWS

Spyware case is potentially explosive

Additional child murder charges brought against mother
NEWS

Additional child murder charges brought against mother

Girl in hospital after being shot by 11-year-old brother
NEWS

Girl in hospital after being shot by 11-year-old brother

Fire service official arrested over child pornography 
NEWS

Fire service official arrested over child pornography 

Officer arrested for raping minor is suspended
NEWS

Officer arrested for raping minor is suspended