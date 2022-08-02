Teenage girl murdered in western Athens

Police investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl in Athens on Monday night believe the teenager was murdered, possibly by someone in her close circle.

According to a police announcement, the unnamed 17-year-old was found dead by her mother and sister when they returned to the family home in the western Athens suburb of Peristeri shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday night.

Her body reportedly bore signs of violence, with strangulation being thought a likely cause of death, pending confirmation from a coroner.

State broadcaster ERT said that investigators have questioned a couple that was close to the girl and are also looking for her boyfriend for questioning.