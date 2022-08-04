Private involvement in urban renewal project irks locals

The Municipality of Athens’ project to beautify Strefi Hill in the city center has run into strong opposition from some individuals and so-called collectives in the adjacent neighborhood of Exarchia, because a private company is a donor to the project.

The municipality had invited private investors to donate to the project, which aims to improve walking trails and leisure facilities on the hill, which is also prone to landslides that could endanger the densely built neighborhoods around it.

Exarchia has long been a haven for anarchists and leftists vehemently opposed to a state presence in the area, as well as any type of commercial activity. Long-time residents in the neighborhood are divided over the outsize influence of those groups, who also vehemently oppose the construction of an Athens metro station in Exarchia’s central square.

Earlier this week, engineers who surveyed the hill ahead of the works were accompanied by riot police to guard against attacks.