NEWS

Fines, suspensions for tables, seats in public spaces

Fines, suspensions for tables, seats in public spaces
[Intime News]

Athens municipal authorities have suspended the licenses of five establishments to place tables and seats in public areas for six months because they took up more space than they were allowed.

The suspension concerns two restaurants in Agia Irini Square, two on Tsakalof Street and one in Koukaki. Authorities said that despite repeated warnings, none of the businesses complied. Deputy Mayor Vassilis Koromantzos told Kathimerini other cafes and restaurants, including in Mavili Square and Pangrati, can expect similar penalties.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 300 orders have been issued to remove tables and seats for violating licenses, while a total of 732 violations have been recorded. 

The monetary fines imposed are high. Indicatively, according to sources at the Municipality of Athens, in one of these establishments a 20,000-euro fine was imposed, while in another case it was some €10,000. 

Food City Life

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens buildings offered facelift subsidy
NEWS

Athens buildings offered facelift subsidy

Syntagma Square’s new look to be ready mid-June
NEWS

Syntagma Square’s new look to be ready mid-June

Athens Municipal Police to be given greater powers
NEWS

Athens Municipal Police to be given greater powers

Athens Municipal Police to have more powers and staff
NEWS

Athens Municipal Police to have more powers and staff

Roadworks to cause delays on coastal Poseidonos Avenue
NEWS

Roadworks to cause delays on coastal Poseidonos Avenue

Athens municipality submits housing proposal
NEWS

Athens municipality submits housing proposal