Fines, suspensions for tables, seats in public spaces

Athens municipal authorities have suspended the licenses of five establishments to place tables and seats in public areas for six months because they took up more space than they were allowed.

The suspension concerns two restaurants in Agia Irini Square, two on Tsakalof Street and one in Koukaki. Authorities said that despite repeated warnings, none of the businesses complied. Deputy Mayor Vassilis Koromantzos told Kathimerini other cafes and restaurants, including in Mavili Square and Pangrati, can expect similar penalties.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 300 orders have been issued to remove tables and seats for violating licenses, while a total of 732 violations have been recorded.

The monetary fines imposed are high. Indicatively, according to sources at the Municipality of Athens, in one of these establishments a 20,000-euro fine was imposed, while in another case it was some €10,000.