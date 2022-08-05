NEWS

US Congress delegation pays official visit to chief of Armed Forces in Athens

[AMNA]

A delegation of US House of Representatives members led by Congressman Jason Crow paid an official visit to the Greek National Defence General Staff chief, General Constantinos Floros, at the ministry northeast of Athens on Thursday.

At the Defense Ministry, Floros underlined the significance of the continuous and dynamic development of the Greek-US strategic relationship, and referred to the upgrade of the facilities at Souda on Crete and Alexandroupolis in NE Greece, as well as the recent joint Greece-US Air Force exercise at Souda.

Floros also spoke of the repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in terms of security and the Greek Armed Forces’ collaboration with countries of North Africa, the Middle East, and the Balkans. [AMNA]

US Defense

