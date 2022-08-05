NEWS

Opposition parties slam government following wiretapping resignations

Opposition parties slam government following wiretapping resignations

The resignations related to the alleged phone tapping of PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis “comprise an admission of guilt and confirm the responsibility of the prime minister himself,” main opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras said on Friday.

Tsipras was referring to the resignation earlier of National Intelligence Service (EYP) Panagiotis Kondoleon and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ General Secretary Grigoris Dimitriadis.

“Mitsotakis ought to provide explanations to the Greek people over his own ‘Watergate.’ It’s an issue related to democracy,” Tsipras tweeted.

In a separate statement, SYRIZA accused the prime minister of “both knowing about the phone tapping and coordinating it.”

The main opposition party also claimed that Mitsotakis “sacrificed his closest and most trusted associates in an attempt to save himself.”

The two resignations “prove that what the government and government spokesman [Yiannis] Economou has been saying months now were obscene lies,” the party charged. 

PASOK also accused the government of attempting to cover up the phone-tapping allegations from its leader, despite the fact they were confirmed by the European Parliament.

“Ten days ago the PASOK leader alleged that there was an attempt to tap his cellphone, which was confirmed by the European Parliament. The next day, the government rushed to Parliament to hush up the issue,” said parliamentary group leader Kostas Skandalidis, referring to the closed-door parliamentary committee meeting on the allegations on July 29.

He added that the government’s justifications for the resignations on Friday “are ridiculous and obviously incomprehensible.”

Greece has “an obvious major issue of democracy and transparency,” Skandalidis continued, “and the responsibility for this lies directly with the prime minister. If he cannot live up to his democratic obligations, he should call elections.”

PASOK, he underlined, would continue to “battle the dark mechanisms that operate without supervision in Greece.” [AMNA]

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bratakos appointed general secretary of PM’s office
NEWS

Bratakos appointed general secretary of PM’s office

Intelligence chief quits over wiretapping ‘oversights,’ as close aide to PM steps down
NEWS

Intelligence chief quits over wiretapping ‘oversights,’ as close aide to PM steps down

New support measures to be announced in September
NEWS

New support measures to be announced in September

Special House inquiry over phone tapping not ruled out
NEWS

Special House inquiry over phone tapping not ruled out

Greek intelligence service admits spying on journalist, sources say
NEWS

Greek intelligence service admits spying on journalist, sources say

Spyware case is potentially explosive
NEWS

Spyware case is potentially explosive