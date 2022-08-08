Suspect gets more time to prepare defense in case of teen murder

An investigative magistrate granted a new deadline to a 22-year-old suspect to prepare his defense in the case of the 17-year-old girl he confessed to have murdered last Monday in Peristeri, western Athens.

The Pakistani national was led to the Evelpidon Courthouse on Monday accompanied by a strong police force.

The victim, Nikoleta, was found dead by her mother and sister when they returned to the family home shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday. She had been strangled.

He was arrested near Skopje, North Macedonia, on Friday and was extradited to Greece.