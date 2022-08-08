NEWS

Suspect gets more time to prepare defense in case of teen murder

Suspect gets more time to prepare defense in case of teen murder

An investigative magistrate granted a new deadline to a 22-year-old suspect to prepare his defense in the case of the 17-year-old girl he confessed to have murdered last Monday in Peristeri, western Athens.

The Pakistani national was led to the Evelpidon Courthouse on Monday accompanied by a strong police force.

The victim, Nikoleta, was found dead by her mother and sister when they returned to the family home shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday. She had been strangled.

He was arrested near Skopje, North Macedonia, on Friday and was extradited to Greece. 

Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Suspect in murder of 17-year-old girl to testify Monday
NEWS

Suspect in murder of 17-year-old girl to testify Monday

Moscow fuming over Vinnik extradition
NEWS

Moscow fuming over Vinnik extradition

‘Mr Bitcoin’ extradited by Greece to the US
NEWS

‘Mr Bitcoin’ extradited by Greece to the US

Prisoner suspends hunger strike
NEWS

Prisoner suspends hunger strike

Crypto crook returning from France to be sent to US
NEWS

Crypto crook returning from France to be sent to US

Court denies release to hunger-striking ‘archer’
NEWS

Court denies release to hunger-striking ‘archer’