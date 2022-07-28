Court denies release to hunger-striking ‘archer’

The Lamia Appeals Court rejected a request on Thursday for the release of hunger striker Yannis Michaelides, known as the “archer of the Constitution,” after having attacked the Parliament building during the February 2011 riots using a bow and arrow.

In their reasoning, the judges reportedly cited his conduct in prison during his detention while focusing on his escape in the summer of 2019.

The judicial council accepted the prosecutor’s proposal not to accept the request of the prisoner, who appealed against a previous decision not to grant him conditional release.