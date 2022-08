The Blue Ηorizon ferry carrying 903 passengers and 102 crew arrived with a six-hour delay in Piraeus on Tuesday after an engine failure forced the ship to sail at a lower speed.

The ferry, operated by the company Blue Star, had sailed from Iraklio, Crete, at 9 p.m. on Monday night and was expected to reach Athens’ biggest port at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

It eventually reached Piraeus at about 12.30 p.m.