Androulakis demands parliamentary inquiry into wiretapping attempt

Parliament must immediately proceed to set up a committee of inquiry into attempts to hack his mobile phone, PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis said on Friday.

“It is the time for truth and justice for those whose arrogance and sense of impunity make them capable of anything,” he said, accusing Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his government of “exposing the country internationally.”

Androulakis said that since filing a complaint with a supreme court prosecutor 10 days ago after the European Parliament confirmed the hacking attempt, “the government and prime minister’s office have systematically tried to downplay the issue with a slew of publications and fake news, some of it even coming from the government spokesperson.”

Following the resignation of the country’s spy chief and the general secretary of the prime minister’s office, “the veil of silence and discredit with which they tried to cover such a serious case is collapsing,” Androulakis said.

He said it was “unacceptable” for the intelligence agency of a European democracy “that reports directly to the prime minister” to try to spy on him.