NEWS

Kalamata swept by rare tornado

[ERT]

A tornado spread, albeit temporarily, a sense of panic in the town of Kalamata, southern Greece on Wednesday, when it swirled through central Othonos Square for a few seconds.

The tornado, which lasted for around half an hour in total, was a rare phenomenon. Although lasting for a relatively short period of time, it managed to cause damage to trees in the area and to restaurants. 

According to local reports, one woman was slightly injured by a falling umbrella, while no other injuries were reported.

The fire brigade immediately arrived on the scene, along with services from the Municipality of Kalamata, to remove fallen trees and other debris.

Accident

