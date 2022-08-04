Swimmer found dead in the Pagasetic Gulf 

A 35-year-old man was found dead off the coast of the Pagasetic Gulf, in east central Greece, on Wednesday night.

The man had gone snorkelling earlier in the day but had not returned, which prompted his family to alert the authorities. His father, who joined a Coast Guard search vessel, found him in Sares Bay, in the west side of the Gulf.

The preliminary investigation is being carried out by the port authority of Amaliapolis and an autopsy was ordered to establish the exact causes of the 35-year-old’s death.