Police hunt failed robbers in Lamia

Police launched a manhunt on Wednesday in the city of Lamia, central Greece for the four people who attempted an armed robbery at a department store.

The perpetrators entered the store and started shouting at staff to give them the money that was in the safe and cash registers, holding them at gunpoint and threatening to kill them.

When the store staff told them that there was no safe, the robbers entered the cashiers area and tried to open the drawers.

However, they quickly aborted the effort and made off in a getaway car later found abandoned in the area of Agios Loukas.