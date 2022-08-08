NEWS

Father and daughter face domestic violence charges

A 57-year-old man and his 26-year-old daughter are facing charges of domestic violence on Monday after the daughter stabbed the man with a knife after accusing him of sexual assault. The father is also facing charges of domestic sexual abuse, while the daughter faces charges of possessing a weapon.

The father has denied all allegations, stating that his daughter was staying with him after she separated from her husband.

“She is lying. She suffers from bipolar disorder,” he is reported to have claimed.

Both defendants were given time to prepare a defense and find lawyers.

