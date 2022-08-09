NEWS

Man charged with murder of teen remanded

The young man of Pakistani origin accused of murdering a 17-year-old girl in Peristeri, western Athens last week was remanded in custody on Tuesday after appearing before a court in the presence of a lawyer that was appointed for him by authorities.

The 21-year-old claimed the crime was the result of a fight, reportedly citing a religious component to the issue.

The victim, Nikoleta, was found dead by her mother and sister when they returned to the family home. She had been strangled.

He was arrested near Skopje, North Macedonia, on Friday and extradited to Greece. 

Crime Justice

