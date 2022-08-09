NEWS

Volos man charged with domestic violence after hitting, threatening partner

[Intime News]

A 36-year-old man from the city of Volos was charged with domestic violence, making threats and verbal abuse after hitting and threatening to kill his partner with a screwdriver.

According to state-run broadcaster ERT, the attack took place in the couple’s house last Sunday. The suspect hit the 26-year-old mother in the face and hands and chased her around the house with a screwdriver telling her “she will suffer what the other women on the news have suffered.”

The woman managed to call the police who arrested the man and led him before a court where he was given until Tuesday to present his defence before a prosecutor.

Crime

