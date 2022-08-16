NEWS

Police note rise in undocumented migrants and traffickers

Police note rise in undocumented migrants and traffickers

The number of undocumented migrants entering the country, as well as the number of human traffickers arrested in Greece, rose sharply from May to July compared to the same period in 2021, police said on Tuesday.

In releasing statistics on the first seven months of the year, the police said most of the human traffickers were arrested on the Evros land borders with Turkey.

Of a total 386 traffickers arrested at land or sea borders from January to July, 312 were apprehended in the Evros region.

Of the latter, in particular, 219 were arrested in the last three months (May-July 2022), an increase of 58.7% over the same period in 2021.

In a similar way, the entry of undocumented migrants to Greece rose 113.1% from May to July (4,126 migrants) compared to the same period in 2021.

In total, 7,484 migrants were arrested for illegal entry to Greece in the first seven months of the year. Of the total, 3,554 were arrested in the Evros border region.

The Greek police said that they have achieved significant results in arresting traffickers, in collaboration with domestic and EU agencies, at Greece’s EU borders.

They also said protecting human lives was a priority. [AMNA]

Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece says it will try to retrieve migrant girl’s body from river islet
NEWS

Greece says it will try to retrieve migrant girl’s body from river islet

Turkey pushed migrants into Greece, minister says
EVROS

Turkey pushed migrants into Greece, minister says

Police find 38 migrants near Turkish border
NEWS

Police find 38 migrants near Turkish border

Police say migrants on Evros islet are ‘outside Greek territory’
NEWS

Police say migrants on Evros islet are ‘outside Greek territory’

Driver arrested after police find 13 migrants in passenger car
NEWS

Driver arrested after police find 13 migrants in passenger car

Migrant search and rescue in third day off Greek islands
NEWS

Migrant search and rescue in third day off Greek islands