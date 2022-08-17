NEWS

Ex-reality TV contestant held in psychiatric ward

Ex-reality TV contestant held in psychiatric ward
[Intime News]

A 34-year-old former reality TV contestant who crashed into a courthouse parking lot on Saturday morning will be detained in the psychiatric hospital at Korydallos Prison, after appearing before an investigative magistrate and a prosecutor on Tuesday.

Police had found €1.2 million in cash, as well as large amounts of cocaine, cannabis and other drugs in the car, while another €300,000 was subsequently recovered from the man’s home.

Soon after he crashed his way into the car park at the Athens Court of Appeals, the man, who was a contestant on the “Greek Idol” show in 2010, went to a police guard and declared that he wanted to hand himself in and that he had a lot of money and drugs in his possession.

The defendant reportedly claimed the money found during his arrest was legal and some of it came from his work as an escort. His defense filed a request for a psychiatric expert examination.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Twenty-two arrested in Crete with forged travel documents
NEWS

Twenty-two arrested in Crete with forged travel documents

55-year-old arrested over attempt to kidnap infant
NEWS

55-year-old arrested over attempt to kidnap infant

Arrests for forged travel documents in Crete
NEWS

Arrests for forged travel documents in Crete

Police find €1.5m and drugs after former reality TV contestant crashes into court car park
NEWS

Police find €1.5m and drugs after former reality TV contestant crashes into court car park

Online scams proliferating at alarming rate
NEWS

Online scams proliferating at alarming rate

Seventeen face electronic fraud charges
NEWS

Seventeen face electronic fraud charges