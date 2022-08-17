Ex-reality TV contestant held in psychiatric ward

A 34-year-old former reality TV contestant who crashed into a courthouse parking lot on Saturday morning will be detained in the psychiatric hospital at Korydallos Prison, after appearing before an investigative magistrate and a prosecutor on Tuesday.

Police had found €1.2 million in cash, as well as large amounts of cocaine, cannabis and other drugs in the car, while another €300,000 was subsequently recovered from the man’s home.

Soon after he crashed his way into the car park at the Athens Court of Appeals, the man, who was a contestant on the “Greek Idol” show in 2010, went to a police guard and declared that he wanted to hand himself in and that he had a lot of money and drugs in his possession.

The defendant reportedly claimed the money found during his arrest was legal and some of it came from his work as an escort. His defense filed a request for a psychiatric expert examination.