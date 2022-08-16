Arrests for forged travel documents in Crete

Twenty-two foreign nationals were arrested between August 8 and 14 at the international airports of Iraklio and Hania on the island of Crete for trying to board flights to European destinations with forged travel documents, police said on Tuesday.

Those arrested included 19 men and three women who were in possession of forged travel documents indicating they were issued by the authorities of France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

The forged documents were confiscated.