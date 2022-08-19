NEWS

Elaionas camp comes full circle

[Nikos Kokkalias]

Procedures to close the Eleonas camp for asylum seekers in Athens by the end of the year are continuing with transfers to other structures.

The camp opened in August 2015 and was the first official temporary accommodation center for asylum seekers in Greece. About 670 people remain at Eleonas, 150 of whom are recognized refugees.

The transfer on Thursday of 21 people to Schisto camp in Piraeus was accompanied by clashes and the intervention of riot police. Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis said the closure of the facility is moving ahead in cooperation with the Municipality of Athens, stressing that other structures will host the migrants.

“Unfortunately, a small group of migrants and solidarity groups are trying to undermine the move,” he said. 

Migration

