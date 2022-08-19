NEWS

Large fire breaks out near Lamia

[Intime News]

Α wildfire broke out west of the city of Lamia, central Greece, on Friday afternoon, and expanded in three different fronts, one of which threatened livestock facilities.

The flames were near the village Sika, 25 km from the city, the Fire Service said. Thirty-five firefighters were deployed supported by six water bombers and one helicopter.

“We are talking about three different places where the fire broke out simultaneously in a forest next to the village,” Lamia mayor Thymios Karaiskos told state-run news agency AMNA.

Strong winds are pushing the flames in the direction of the village, yet there was no threat to houses.

Fire

