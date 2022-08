A total of 23 forest fires were registered in 24-hour period ending at 6 p.m., the Fire Service said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a code yellow fire warning (risk category 3) has been issued for a number of areas for Wednesday, including the Dodecanese, Hania, Lasithi, Messinia, Laconia and Kythira.

Citizens are asked to avoid any activity that could lead to a fire.