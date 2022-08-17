284 forest fires in one week, says Fire Service

A total of 35 forest fires were registered in 24-hour period ending at 6 p.m., the Fire Service said on Wednesday.

During the past week, firefighters responded to 673 fires in urban areas, 516 calls for assistance and 284 forest fires.

Meanwhile, a code yellow fire warning (risk category 3) has been issued for a number of areas for Wednesday, including Attica, Viotia, Evia, parts of the Peloponnese and Western Greece, Iraklio, Lasithi, the Dodecanese, the Cyclades, some eastern Aegean islands, Zakynthos, Kefalonia and Ithaca.

Citizens are asked to avoid any activity that could lead to a fire.