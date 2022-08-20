NEWS

Underage driver arrested in Lesvos after hit-and-run

An underage driver without a license was arrested on the island of Lesvos after hitting and abandoning a woman on a motorcycle. 

The accident happened in the village of Kalloni, central Lesvos, last Thursday, police said. The young driver hit a woman on a motorcycle and fled the scene of the accident, abandoning the injured woman on the road. It was not clear how the accident happened or the kind of injuries sustain by the victim.

The teen is facing a series of charges relating to violations of the traffic code, while his parents were charged with negligent supervision of a minor.

